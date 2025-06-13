Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $108.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $105.09.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

