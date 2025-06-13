First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.16% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1576 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

