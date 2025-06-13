Osprey Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,175 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.7% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.0% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $168.64 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average of $164.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

