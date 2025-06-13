Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 252 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 545,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 140,401 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Southern Stock Up 0.8%

SO opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.