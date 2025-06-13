Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,098,472,000 after buying an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $251.35 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

