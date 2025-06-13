Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Xiaodong Wang Sells 41,760 Shares

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $10,975,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $9,333,360.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.66, for a total transaction of $10,133,481.60.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total transaction of $10,911,052.80.

Beigene Trading Up 5.4%

ONC stock opened at $276.53 on Friday. Beigene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beigene ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Beigene from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Beigene from $312.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Beigene Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

