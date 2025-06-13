Promising Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – June 10th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, SolarEdge Technologies, Eos Energy Enterprises, QuantumScape, and ASP Isotopes are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining or sale of lithium—a lightweight metal essential for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid energy storage. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the booming clean-energy and electrification trend, but carries risks tied to volatile lithium prices, geopolitical factors and environmental regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.49. 6,816,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,525,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $463.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,312. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $118.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 7,596,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,916,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $968.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.97. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $7.36.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 5,563,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,531,668. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 4.27.

ASP Isotopes (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Shares of ASPI stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. 2,564,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. ASP Isotopes has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $745.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 3.56.

