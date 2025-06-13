iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after purchasing an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,061,000 after purchasing an additional 709,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 15.7%

EFG stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

