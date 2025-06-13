Schoolcraft Capital LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6,321.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,063,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,840,000 after buying an additional 5,969,398 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,664,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after buying an additional 403,382 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,333.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 375,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,066,000 after buying an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

