Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

FTSM opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

