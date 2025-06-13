Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. May Barnhard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 455,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 83,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $278.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

