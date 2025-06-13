Verity & Verity LLC Buys 66,856 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,856 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises approximately 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $18,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,283,000 after purchasing an additional 984,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,932,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

