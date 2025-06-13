J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $106.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. J. M. Smucker traded as low as $93.93 and last traded at $94.32, with a volume of 13895947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.85.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.55.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

