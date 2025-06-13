Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Stake Raised by Seros Financial LLC

Seros Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 606.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Seros Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Seros Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after purchasing an additional 935,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,915 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after buying an additional 960,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,712,000 after buying an additional 617,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO opened at $107.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $107.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.