Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $385,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2025

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile



The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

