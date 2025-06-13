Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6%

PFXF stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

