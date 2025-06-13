1,240 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Seros Financial LLC

Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SMH opened at $263.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
