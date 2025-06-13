Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $513.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $525.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

