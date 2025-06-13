Baker Chad R Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Baker Chad R bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,514,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,374,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $4,869,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,770,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,100,230.40. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,663,033 shares of company stock valued at $208,384,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

