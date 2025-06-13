Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Acquired by Seros Financial LLC

Seros Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs makes up 2.4% of Seros Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Seros Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFF opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

