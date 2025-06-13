Thomasville National Bank Buys 433 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $144.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.