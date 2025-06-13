Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Zacks reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.150 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 584,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,792,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,098,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,613,460.88. The trade was a 6.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 881,645 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,968. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

