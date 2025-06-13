Bensler LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bensler LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

