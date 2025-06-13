Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Separately, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $110,000.
iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Stock Performance
BAI stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60.
iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Profile
The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global AI and technology equities across all market capitalizations. Holdings are selected using proprietary, fundamental research.
