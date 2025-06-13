Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 358 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $966,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,695 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $208,274.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,302.18. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,968,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,613. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $77.41 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.