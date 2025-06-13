Castings (LON:CGS) Posts Earnings Results

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Castings had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Castings Stock Performance

Castings stock opened at GBX 277.01 ($3.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £121.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.60. Castings has a 52-week low of GBX 224 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($5.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castings from GBX 340 ($4.63) to GBX 325 ($4.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

