Birch Capital Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Genpact makes up approximately 3.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,539,000 after purchasing an additional 61,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,288,000 after buying an additional 208,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,175,000 after buying an additional 133,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

