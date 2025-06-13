VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bensler LLC owned 0.86% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.55 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.