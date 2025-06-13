Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 4,229 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Shares of PEP opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average of $145.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

