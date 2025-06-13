J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.
J.Jill Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE JILL opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
J.Jill Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on JILL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.
