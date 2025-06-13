Bensler LLC Has $972,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bensler LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

