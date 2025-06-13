Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Issues Earnings Results

Caffyns (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.19 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Caffyns had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.
Caffyns Price Performance
LON CFYN opened at GBX 450 ($6.13) on Friday. Caffyns has a one year low of GBX 400 ($5.45) and a one year high of GBX 520 ($7.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 435.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 439.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79.
Caffyns Company Profile
