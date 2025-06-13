Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Issues Earnings Results

Caffyns (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.19 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Caffyns had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

LON CFYN opened at GBX 450 ($6.13) on Friday. Caffyns has a one year low of GBX 400 ($5.45) and a one year high of GBX 520 ($7.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 435.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 439.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

