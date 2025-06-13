RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.61 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.9% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $553.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

