1,000 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,658,000 after purchasing an additional 152,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 136,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,908,000 after purchasing an additional 130,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $423.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $436.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.99.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.47.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

