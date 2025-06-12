Exchange Bank Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exchange Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.9% of Exchange Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $225.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

