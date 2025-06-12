Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Holdings Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $90.71 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

