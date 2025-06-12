Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Releases Earnings Results

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.31) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Surface Transforms had a negative net margin of 250.75% and a negative return on equity of 88.05%.

Surface Transforms Stock Performance

Surface Transforms stock opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. Surface Transforms has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.27 ($0.03).

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

