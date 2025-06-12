Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Releases Earnings Results

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.31) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Surface Transforms had a negative net margin of 250.75% and a negative return on equity of 88.05%.
Surface Transforms Stock Performance
Surface Transforms stock opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. Surface Transforms has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.27 ($0.03).
Surface Transforms Company Profile
