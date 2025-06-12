Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,141 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after buying an additional 4,517,272 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $658,735,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $753,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,778.06. The trade was a 28.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,338 shares of company stock valued at $59,928,801 over the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday stock opened at $251.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

