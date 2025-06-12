Two West Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Two West Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

