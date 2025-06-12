Two West Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.7% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 25 LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMB Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

