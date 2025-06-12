Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Tops $5.57 on Major Exchanges

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00005190 BTC on major exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $7.24 billion and approximately $43,556.56 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dignity Gold alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107,864.74 or 1.00538473 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,357.09 or 1.00104556 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 5.55328366 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $45,291.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.