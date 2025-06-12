Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 43,770 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,770 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $100,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPGP stock opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
