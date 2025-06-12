Versarien plc (OTC:VRSRF) Short Interest Update

Versarien plc (OTC:VRSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,527,000 shares, an increase of 1,631,650.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VRSRF stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Versarien has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

