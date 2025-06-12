Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $131.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

