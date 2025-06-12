Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

