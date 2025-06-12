Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.32% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $118,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $196,217,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 478,528 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after acquiring an additional 454,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IWB opened at $330.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.35 and a 200 day moving average of $319.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.