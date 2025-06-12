Echo45 Advisors LLC Acquires 2,244 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,726,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITB opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $60.98.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

