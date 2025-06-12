Axecap Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Village Super Market makes up approximately 2.0% of Axecap Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 460,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.50. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insider Transactions at Village Super Market

In related news, Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,987.59. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $34,146.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,305.48. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,843 shares of company stock worth $320,011 over the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.