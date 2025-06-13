Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,608 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CAE worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in CAE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CAE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CAE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

