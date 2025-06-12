Arvest Investments Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,843 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $100.30.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

